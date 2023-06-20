Tuesday June 20, 2023 – Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he is always nervous whenever he dons the national team’s jersey.

Ronaldo currently holds the record for the most international appearances in men’s football with an astonishing 199 caps to his name.

Cristiano Ronaldo also boasts the title of highest goal-scorer in international men’s football history, with an astonishing 122 goals, and is also the top appearance-maker in men’s football.

Speaking ahead of Portugal’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Iceland on Tuesday, June 20, Ronaldo opened up about the emotional turmoil he experiences while representing his nation.

“I’m always nervous in the national team. With the anthem, I’m always nervous, it’s good.” Ronaldo was quoted by Record Portugal

It’s a sign of responsibility, pride, motivation; representing the national team is the height of the career.”

“I think I’m still doing well, helping, scoring goals, and delivering good performances.”

Ronaldo’s unwavering motivation and the support he receives from those around him serves as key factors in his determination to continue representing Portugal.

Ronaldo asserted that he would not relinquish his position in the national team easily. He considers himself a valuable asset to the squad, an embodiment of pride and motivation.

“I will never give up coming here (to the Portugal national team), because it’s always a dream,” he told a press conference in Reykjavik ahead of Tuesday’s match.

“Reaching 200 international matches isn’t for just anyone, it shows the love I have for my country and my team.”

“It would be spectacular to crown my 200th international game with a goal,”

“I’m not chasing records, they’re chasing me. I’m happy because it’s part of my motivation to continue at the highest level with the team.

It’s something I never thought I’d accomplish.”

Portugal manager, Roberto Martinez confirmed that the striker, who now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, would start the game.

“A player reaching 200 matches, that’s unique,” said the former Belgium boss.

“It’s a source of pride for Portuguese football.”