Saturday June 17, 2023 – Sami, the oldest daughter of Hollywood actor, Charlie Sheen has come out to criticize those who criticized her for coming out as a ‘sex worker’

Sami, 19, faced criticism after she identified as a “sex worker” in a recent video posted on her social media account.. The young lady works as an erotic model for subscription site, OnlyFans.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform that allows creators to share and monetize their content, which can be explicit. After uploading a sexy photo with a shirt that had ‘Only fans’ as the inscription and calling it her job, she faced criticism with most people telling her she’s too young to be a ‘sex worker’

She has now come out to defend herself and criticize her critics.

“I am not a p-star,” Sami began in her TikTok video.

“I don’t meet up with people. I don’t film myself having sex. I don’t do that, but I also have no judgment toward the people who do, do that.”

“I’m not comfortable doing those risqué acts and it isn’t my line of work.”

“And if people did their f—ing research, they would realize that there are multiple forms of [sex] work,” she pointed out.

“I’ve been doing OF for almost a full year now, and I love my job.”

Sami’s posts come after her parents supported her in launching an OnlyFans account.

Her father initially didn’t “condone” the idea of his then-18-year-old daughter joining the platform.

In June 2022, Sheen pledged a “united front” with his ex Richards to support their daughter.

“Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed,” Sheen said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

“Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

After Sami launched her OnlyFans account, her 52-year-old mother (pictured with her below) followed suit.