Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday June 8, 2023 – Hollywood actress, Eva Mendes claims she is such a hairy “beast” that she needs to shave her face “every other day.”

The Cuban-American actress divulged her secret to a flawless skin via Instagram on Tuesday, June 6, to which a follower asked, “How often should dermaplaning be done? Once a month, biweekly?”

“Im a beast so I probably need every other day! Ha,” Mendes, 49, replied.

“My hair grows back if I get chills. Anyone else get that?” she added. “I’ll literally be shaving my legs in the shower and get chills and all my work is undone ! .”

Dermaplaning is a technique that involves using an oscillating blade to “skim” off the surface layers of the skin, which eliminates the fuzz many people naturally have on their faces.

The treatment also minimizes the appearance of acne scars, fine lines and wrinkles.

Speaking on the reactions her post got, she wrote;

“I received a lot of comments on [my previous] post from women who’ve been shaving their face for years-ok I guess ‘dermaplaning’ is the preferred word but it is what it is and I LOVE it!”