Monday, June 12, 2023 – Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome has withdrawn the security details of the National Police Service Commission officials.

This is after NPSC officials questioned his authority in the promotion of senior police officers last week.

NPSC trashed the appointments and promotions made by Koome, terming them illegal and unconstitutional.

They accused the IG of going ultra vires by usurping NPSC powers in the promotion of over 500 senior officers.

National Police Service Commission Chairman Eliud Kinuthia has confirmed that his 15 bodyguards have been withdrawn.

The officers were manning his Lamu home.

According to Kinuthia, the suspension could be linked to the recent saga surrounding the promotion of senior cops.

He said the withdrawal has not affected him alone but also his colleagues at the commission.

“It is like when you are chasing an antelope then a squirrel appears. It will distract you. This is what is happening now to my colleagues and I. I won’t be distracted,” he said.

“I am at home. I can’t leave because they withdrew my security.”

The commission’s CEO Peter Leley has also been affected by the withdrawal with a team of officers manning her Nairobi home reportedly withdrawn.

The disagreement escalated after NPSC advertised the positions Koome had filled but the police IG warned his officers from applying.

In an internal memo, Koome, who was given financial autonomy by President William Ruto immediately after he was sworn in, warned of dire consequences for those who will defy his directive.

“I, therefore, direct that all officers under your command should be informed to ignore the advertisement and that any officer who fails to heed the directive may face disciplinary sanctions,” Koome said in an internal memo to all police commanders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.