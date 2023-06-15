Thursday June 15, 2023 – Afrobeats music star, Davido. has revealed that his late son, Ifeanyi, has a younger brother.
Davido revealed this during an interview with YouTuber, Anas Bukhash.
While the interviewer was talking about his daughters, Davido interrupted and said, “I’ve a son too. Like, Ifeanyi has a little brother.”
He further revealed that his name is Dawson and he stays in London with his mother.
