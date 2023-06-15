Thursday June 15, 2023 – Afrobeats music star, Davido. has revealed that his late son, Ifeanyi, has a younger brother.

Davido revealed this during an interview with YouTuber, Anas Bukhash.

While the interviewer was talking about his daughters, Davido interrupted and said, “I’ve a son too. Like, Ifeanyi has a little brother.”

He further revealed that his name is Dawson and he stays in London with his mother.

Watch the video below

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleEMINEM’s daughter, ALAINA SCOTT, marries MATT MOELLER
Next article17 migrants dead, 100 rescued as ship sinks off Greece

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply