Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday May 31, 2023 – Sonia Ighalo, the estranged wife of footballer Jude Ighalo, has shared a cryptic post addressed to a certain “sis.”

In a post shared on her Instastories, Sonia mentioned that if the certain sis likes she should do ‘monkey style’, she will end up just the way others did.

Who do you think she meant?

Read her post below