Wednesday May 31, 2023 – US singer, Pink has shared a nude photo of herself on Instagram taken by her husband, Carey Hart, during a trip over Memorial Day Weekend.

“Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit,” the pop star, 43, captioned a slideshow that featured a selfie of her wearing a bikini top with bananas on them and another pic of her nude body with strategically placed star and heart designs over her private parts.

“If you haven’t showered outdoors while your husband tries to scare you every five minutes you haven’t lived!!!!!!”

Pink then added the hashtags, “#embarassingmoms #eyerollsfordays #bananaboobies #imfun #readyfortour.”