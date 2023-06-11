Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday June 11, 2023 – A lady called Chioma has told men not to go after the friends of women who turned them down.

“Dear men, if you a woman out and she says no, please for the love of God, don’t go for her friend,” she wrote

What do you think?

Is she right?