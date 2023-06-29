Thursday June 29, 2023 – A lady on TikTok has shared a touching video of her father handing her over to her husband on her wedding day.

In the video, the dad said to the groom,

“If one day, you ever have a change of heart, that you don’t love my daughter anymore.”

”Please don’t hurt her, Just bring her back to me.”

