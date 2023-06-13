Tuesday, June 13, 2023 – A video of a smartly dressed man who was busted trying to pickpocket a lady at the Boyz 11 men concert held at Uhuru Gardens over the weekend has gone viral.

The cunning man bought a regular ticket that was retailing at Ksh 8,000 and went to the hyped event to steal from unsuspecting revellers.

He was probably targeting high-end phones.

He was filmed trying to dip his hand in a lady’s handbag.

The same man was captured in CCTV footage stealing an iPhone from a reveller at one of the high-end clubs in Nairobi.

The identity of the serial pickpocket has since been unveiled.

His name is David Kamau, a resident of Dagoretti.

He attends music concerts to pickpocket revellers with his gang.

They are a team and almost all of them are from Dagoretti.

His mother works at Dagoretti market and she is popular there.

See his photo below.

