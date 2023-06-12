Monday June 12, 2023 – Actor, Elliot Page says she once passed up a big movie role because the thought of having to wear feminine clothing made him want to “kill” himself.

Page came out as transgender in December 2020, and then transitioned from a woman to a man.

Before transitioning the “Umbrella Academy” actor revealed she was set to travel to England to play a “sought-after” role based on a “famous book.”

However, he wrote that it became “too much” to play a feminine character on-screen when the role he “played in [his] personal life was suffocating [him] already.”

“I pushed myself to dispel the truth for fear of banishment, but I was despondent, trapped in a dismal disguise. An empty, aimless shell,” she wrote in his new memoir, ”Pageboy.”

“It wasn’t easy to explain to my reps that I couldn’t take on a role because of clothing. A face would scrunch up and tilt sideways, ‘But you’re an actor?’ Wardrobe fittings for films ripped at my insides, talons gashing my organs.”

“I cringed at the way people lit up when seeing me in feminine clothing, as if I had accomplished a miraculous feat.”

“I would imagine myself in a woman’s costume from the mid-nineteenth century. The dress, the shoes, the hair, flashed before my eyes. It was too much after having put on the mask for awards season,” the “Juno” alum, who came out as transgender in December 2020,

“I understood that if I were to do it, I would want to kill myself.”

While Page didn’t reveal the name of the film in his book, Variety reported in 2008 that Page had been cast in an adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s “Jane Eyre.” The role later went to actress Mia Wasikowska.