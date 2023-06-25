Sunday June 25, 2023 – A lady called Excel Osifo has said she won’t leave her matrimonial home if her husband cheats on her with another woman.

“Me I can’t leave my husband for any woman oooo, because my husband is cheating does not mean I will leave my husband house, omo I die there, he is not treating me bad, he is not beating me, so why will I leave my husband house ,I Dey there forever,” she tweeted on Saturday during a trending discussion on infidelity.

When someone reminded her of the possibility of contracting sexually transmitted diseases, she said:

“My dear, there are other ways to settle family matters. Abeg, how many marriage u won leave, this one no good, that one no good, there is no perfect marriage out there my opinion,”