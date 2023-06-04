Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday June 3, 2023 – Grammy award winning singer, Taylor Swift kicked off Pride Month with a message of support for the LGBTQ+ community, calling out laws that she feels are anti-LGBTQ+ .

Pride Month is a time of the year in the US and some European countries where members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies celebrating their identities, accomplishments, and reflecting on the struggle for equality throughout June.

Swift, 33, was speaking during the Chicago, Illinois stop of her Eras Tour on Friday night, June 2 when she assured her fans that her concerts are a ‘safe space’ for everyone.

Sitting at her piano before she started singing,, the Grammy winner earned deafening screams from the thousands-strong crowd as she said: ‘First things first, happy Pride Month, everyone!’

Taylor went on: ‘I’m looking out tonight, I’m seeing so many incredible individuals who are living authentically and beautifully, and this is a safe space.

‘This is a celebratory space for you. One of the things that makes me feel so prideful is getting to be with you and watching you interact with each other, being so loving and so thoughtful and so caring.’

She then noted some of her own song lyrics: ‘Being with you during Pride Month, getting to sing the words to You Need To Calm Down where there are lyrics like, “Can you just not step on his gown?” or, “Shade never made anybody less gay,” and you guys are screaming those lyrics.

‘Such solidarity. Such support of one another and such encouraging, beautiful acceptance and peace and safety. And I wish that every place was safe and beautiful for people of the LGBTQ+ community.’

She urged her fans to think carefully about their votes in the US midterm elections.

‘We can’t talk about Pride without talking about pain.

‘Right now and recently there have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ+ and queer community at risk.

‘It’s painful for everyone. Every ally. Every loved one. Every person in these communities.’

‘And that’s why I’m always posting, “This is when the midterms are. This is when these important key primaries are”.’

Encouraging her fans to question the motivations of certain politicians, she said: ‘Are they actually advocates? Are they allies? Are they protectors of equality? Do I want to vote for them?’

Taylor Swift speaks out against anti-queer legislation during Pride Month speech at the Eras Tour:



“We can’t talk about Pride Month without talking about pain. There have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ and Queer community at risk.” pic.twitter.com/SzUsPdL80b — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 3, 2023