Monday, June 5, 2023 – Juja Member of Parliament, George Koimburi, has said he is supporting the controversial Finance Bill 2023, saying it will uplift the lives of common mwananchi.

Speaking on Monday, Koimburi said the Bill which has been widely castigated by the opposition, professionals, and a section of civil servants, is the only hope for Kenya’s social-economic growth.

Koimburi said that contrary to critics’ claims that the Bill will impoverish the already struggling Kenyans, it will turn around Kenya’s economy for the better.

Through the Bill, the MP stated that millions of unemployed Kenyans will find jobs, especially in the housing sector which is set to employ thousands.

“Kenya Kwanza MPs have agreed to pass the Bill tomorrow and because we know even a section of the opposition team including Jubilee Party members will be on our side, the Bill will sail through early in the morning,” Koimburi said.

“This Bill will help us fulfill the many promises we made to Kenyans including the creation of jobs, devolving development projects such as water, electricity, and good roads,” Koimburi added.

