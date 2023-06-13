Tuesday June 13, 2023 – Rogue Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a has once again found himself embroiled in a heated controversy.

This is after he was attacked by his own pastors for selling ‘holy water’ even as President William Ruto’s government talks tough against such practices.

The incident unfolded during one of his recent sermons, where Ng’ang’a defended his actions while recounting his troubled past.

In a fiery outburst that stunned the congregation, Ng’ang’a urged his fellow pastors to show him respect, citing his tough journey from a troubled past.

The controversial Neno Evangelism founder continued by brandishing a bottle of what he claimed to be “holy water.”

He asserted that the water possessed supernatural powers and demanded payment for it.

“This is not common water, and I will not give it to you for free,” he proclaimed.

“Pay the price if you want it. Free things are not good.”

Ng’ang’a also threatened to sell items believed to have miraculous properties, including a towel and even people’s hair.

“Blast me today for selling water, and I will start selling stones so that you can troll me,” he provocatively declared.

“I will sell everything, including your mother.”

The self-proclaimed miracle maker did not hold back in criticizing his fellow pastors, accusing them of interfering in his affairs and lacking the authority to question him.

“Some of you pastors talk too much, mind your own business with your church,” Ng’ang’a rebuked.

“Stop attacking me; I am not your age mate. I did not go to school with you, so limit your faith and church.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.