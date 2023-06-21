Wednesday, June 21, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has maintained he will not apologise to the Nation Media Group for using unprintable words to attack them over the weekend.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kuria said that he has worked in media and has been a media owner before and that he knows the difference when a media house is being used.

The CS also affirmed that he is very much in support of the media.

“I am not apologising. My friend, I have been a media owner before. I have been a writer in your newspapers and all that before. There’s nobody who is pro-media more than me but I know the difference between media and what Stanley Baldwin called the Prerogative of the Harlot, the exercise of power without responsibility,” Kuria said.

He spoke shortly after appearing before the senate plenary to answer questions raised by senators.

Kuria has been on the news the past few days over his attacks on the Nation Media Group.

The attacks began on Sunday when during a church gathering, Kuria said he would sack any government official who advertises with the media house.

He accused the media house of propelling negative stories about the government.

Kuria’s outburst followed an expose by NTV, which revealed the CS and a bunch of cartels pocketed Sh 6 billion after importing 125,000 metric tonnes of edible oil.

