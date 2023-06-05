Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 5, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki, has vowed to ensure that Good News International Church pastor Paul Mackenzie is jailed for life.

Speaking on Sunday during a Church Service in Kirinyaga, Kindiki said that Mackenzie’s crime warrants a lifetime sentence in jail.

The CS who is a renowned lawyer by profession, said he will ensure Mackenzie will never get out of jail.

“Mackenzie will not get out of jail, he will age in there. We pray that God gives him more years to see Kenya’s security prosper. He will not get out of jail… Mackenzie will meet the wrath of God after jail,” he said.

Kindiki said that even if the court sets Mackenzie free, he will still be returned to prison.

He faulted the Judiciary for releasing criminals in the name of respecting the Constitution.

Mackenzie is accused of brainwashing his followers to starve to death to meet Jesus.

Already, the government has exhumed over 240 bodies, and the number is expected to rise as the exhumation resumes this week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.