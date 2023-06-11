Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, June 11, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has threatened to deal ruthlessly with anyone who attempts to sabotage his work.

Speaking at the Coffee Reforms Summit in Meru County, Gachagua informed the delegates that President William Ruto delegated some duties to him and he is intending to deliver them with excellence.

According to him, Ruto asked him to bring recommendations to solve issues in the agriculture sector in the Mount Kenya region.

“I am a very obedient deputy, so I am under instructions. Whoever tries to stop me from doing my job shall face the consequences because I am taking care of my job.

“I had a lot of problems and I just got this job the other day. I must take care of it. The President has told me to call everybody and sort out coffee, tea, and milk and bring the recommendations,” Gachagua said.

The coffee reforms summit, which convened various stakeholders, aimed to address the longstanding issues plaguing the coffee industry in Kenya.

Gachagua, in his capacity as a representative of the government, attended the summit to gather recommendations and develop strategies for the revival of the coffee sector.

“We have never been this inspired to redefine and streamline the Coffee Subsector. We begin this second day of our consultations with one goal: the renowned black gold that sustained thousands of families for years and kept our country’s economy vibrant for decades must regain its place.”

“We will listen to everyone as we channel the contributions towards a firm collective outcome that will form the foundation of bringing back the glorious days of our coffee,” he said.

He expressed his commitment to fulfilling the President’s directive to ensure comprehensive reform across the board.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.