Thursday June 22, 2023 – American model, Jessica White has revealed she was in an “emotionally abusive” relationship with TV host and actor, Nick Cannon during their long-term romance.

The former Victoria’s Secret runway model dated the “Wild ‘N Out” creator and host from 2015 to 2020, though she said they were together for eight years.

“I went through an emotionally abusive relationship, and everybody goes through it,” she told Page Six.

“I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it, and not try to make a pretty picture of it. I don’t want to be perfect,” she added.

White, 38, also recently revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in 2020 when she was pregnant for Cannon, 42.

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked back in 2021, White alleged that she found out about another woman’s pregnancy via Instagram while they were still together.

“I was going through still my hormonal changes, and we were about to start in vitro,” she said at the time. “So when I came out, people thought I was this homewrecker. No, there was a real-life going on. I was bullied for months with that whole situation. I still tried to be nice about it. We didn’t break up right away, we tried to work things out.”

Cannon has 12 children. Jessica White who stars in the new season of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” recently posted a lengthy Instagram message seemingly directed towards Cannon.

The message, reads:

“I wanted it to work, prayed every day that you’d see me and love me the way that I loved you. Maybe you did but just kept it from me during the relationship. I walked away with more questions than anything, I don’t know till this day really why current things had to happen.”

White speaking to Page Six revealed that she later regretted posting the message publicly, because, “I should have saved it for the f–king book.”

“I probably regret that [because] I should have saved it for the f–king book, and got paid for it,” she said.