Wednesday, 28 June 2023 – The publicized affair between controversial senator Karen Nyamu and her baby daddy Samidoh seems to be getting stronger after Samidoh’s wife left Kenya for the United States of America.

The celebrity couple left netizens talking after they attended a party hosted to celebrate Samidoh’s brother’s graduation.

They goofed around together at the party attended by friends and family.

Karen Nyamu could not let her hands off Samidoh.

She shared the photos on her social media pages, sparking reactions among Netizens.

One of her fans tried to attack her for destroying Edday’s marriage but she hit back at the fan and said that she was ready to ‘share’ Samidoh with Edday but she left him willingly.

“I was very will to share but nikawachiwa roho safi,” she wrote.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.