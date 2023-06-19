Monday June 19, 2023 – Transgender, Miss Sahhara, has said she wants to date politicians and pastors because they are the biggest criminals on earth as well as the most generous.

The former beauty queen stated this via her Instastory on Sunday, June 18, when she reposted a viral video of dollar stash purported to have been found inside the house of suspended Governor of the Central Bank.

However, investigation traced the video to April 22, 2019, when a large reservoir of cash totalling over $7 million was found at the house of Omar Bashir, Sudan’s ousted president.

Commenting on the video, Miss Sahhara wrote;

“Now, you all know why I want to date Nigerian politicians and pastors. They are the biggest criminals on earth and the most generous. Fuck morality, I ‘m too hot to be poor. Where are my Nigerian pastors and politicians hoarding British pounds sterling? I love you.”