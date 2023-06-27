Tuesday, June 27, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has revealed that his life has changed after President William Ruto appointed him to the lucrative position.

Kuria, who commented on social media on Tuesday, said since his appointment, he wakes up at 3 am every day to ‘turn around the economy’

While most people dread the blaring sound of an alarm clock to start a busy workday way later than 3 am, Kuria says he is usually up doing what he termed ‘wonderful things’

“Every day I wake up as early as 3 am to do many wonderful things to turn around our economy. The media will never report these. So I have decided to do things. Good morning Kenya!” Kuria said.

The CS is, however, not the only one rubbing their morning routines on Kenyans since barely months ago, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagau revealed that he arrives in his office at 5 am.

“Good morning Kenya, it is a beautiful day to strive and make our nation better. It was gratifying to see tens of Kenyans up as early as 5 am as I headed to work this morning,” Gachagua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.