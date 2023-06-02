Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, June 2, 2023 – Embattled former UDA Vice Chairman Seth Panyako has decided to take the bull by the horns after he was forced out of the party by President William Ruto.

This is after he accused Ruto of lying to Kenyans during the 2022 campaigns.

According to Panyako, Ruto has reneged on his campaign promises, especially on lowering the cost of living.

“When we campaigned in 2022, we rode on the issue of lowering the cost of living. One of the things we promised was to remove the 8 per cent VAT on petroleum products. Today we are telling people we are not going to lower; we are going to double it. We never told workers we are going to do affordable housing using their money,” Panyako stated.

“We deceived Kenyans. Politicians must stick to what they told the people. As Panyako I will not support such,” he added.

According to Panyako, Ruto is a real political conman contrary to what he has made Kenyans believe that former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga are the conmen.

“We used to tell (former Prime Minister) Raila Amollo Odinga and (former President) Uhuru Kenyatta that they are doing politics of conmanship.”

“However, we were wrong. Ruto is the real conman. You cannot tell people that you will reduce tax then you double,” Panyako uttered angrily.

The Kenyan DAILY POST