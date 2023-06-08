Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday June 8, 2023 – Toke Makinwa, has regretted the time she wasted getting plastic surgery.

The media personality shared her regret when she reposted a video of a pastor who miraculously gave a female church member a “flat tummy”

“All that time I wasted getting surgery.

I should have just gone here,” she wrote.

See the video below