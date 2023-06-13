Tuesday June 13, 2023 – The Speaker of Ghana Parliament, Alban S. K. Bagbin, has said that he would prefer to die than to see the legalization of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) activities in Ghana.

The Speaker of Parliament made this known during a press soirée in Tamale as part of Parliament of Ghana’s 30th Anniversary Celebration on the theme: “Thirty(30) years of Parliamentary Democracy Under the Fourth Republic; The Journey thus far”.

“For you all to participate in it, count me out of Ghana because I will prefer to join my maker than to live. That is me, I am a Catholic and I will not do anything that will end the world because God says the world is eternal until he comes back we cannot do that to end the world,” Bagbin said.

The Speaker said indigenous population in most European countries is going extinct by the actions of the gays and lesbians and the earlier Ghana stopped their activities, the better for all.

“They have the repercussions in their country and I can tell you that in the next 50 years, there will be no indigenous European in the world,”

He stresses that the anti-gay bill will be passed under his tenure as Speaker.

Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, popularly referred to as the Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill, is at the consideration stage in the current Parliament.

The bill, which is currently under review by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs, seeks to provide for human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values while seeking to prohibit the activities of gays, lesbians, bisexuals, transgender, and queers in Ghana.

A person found guilty could face up to 10 years imprisonment if the bill is passed.

The bill was proposed by some eight MPs of both Majority and Minority caucuses.