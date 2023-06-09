Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday June 9, 2023 – Retired pornstar, Jenna Jameson has admitted to only dating men because she wanted kids.

The former porn star married girlfriend Jessi Lawless in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony on May 23.

In an interview with People magazine published Thursday, June 8, Jameson spoke about being married to a woman and why she ever got involved with men

“I found the person that I truly should have always been with,” she said

The report adds that Clark County records, also confirm the pair received a marriage license the day before their ceremony.

Jameson, who came out as bisexual in 2004, said;

“I try to go over in my mind why I ever dated or married men, and it’s selfish and bad to say, but I think my driving force were children,” the 49-year-old mom of three explained.

“And now that I’ve really found myself, I’m just accepting of everything that I feel inside and don’t shove everything down.”

Jameson shares 14-year-old fraternal twins Journey and Jesse with ex Tito Ortiz and 6-year-old daughter Batel with ex Lior Bitton. She was also previously married to Brad Armstrong and Jay Grdina.

The ex-adult film actress and new wife, Lawless, 40, tied the knot at Little Church of the West in Nevada, which is where Jameson’s parents also said “I do.”

Jameson and Lawless first connected over TikTok last year, but didn’t begin dating until January.

“The very second that I was in her presence, there’s something about this woman, there’s no words to describe the energy that she has, but the very second that I was in her presence, I was like, ‘Oh, f–k. This woman was made for me,’” Lawless recalled.

“Everything about her felt like home.”