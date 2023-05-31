Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 31, 2023 – Former Big Brother housemate, Uriel Oputa, has fired back at a troll who said her body is still loose despite all the exercise she has been doing.

Sharing a screenshot of the comment, the reality star said she is proud of her ‘jiggly natural body’

“This is a natural body.

Don’t let editing and all sorts deceive you,” she said.