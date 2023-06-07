Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday June 6, 2023 – The wife of Manchester United midfielder, Casemiro has slammed rumours that the footballer had an affair with a model who worked in a chocolate shop.

Anna Mariana Casemiro reportedly got together with the Brazil star in the early stages of his career when he played for Sao Paulo.

According to Brazilian outlet Leo Dias, a report was published at the weekend claiming Casemiro had been unfaithful to Anna, who he has two children with.

The report revealed a shock allegation the midfielder had an affair with a model and former Lindt chocolate salesperson for five years, with a screenshot in the report allegedly showing messages between the pair.

It even said Casemiro had convinced his alleged lover to quit her job.

The report went on to claim she was based in Barcelona while Casemiro played for Real, although they hadn’t spoken since the end of 2022.

But his wife rubbished the rumours as she took to Instagram to defend him.

Posting on her platform, Anna wrote: ‘Oh man, really?’, in relation to the alleged message exchange that was screenshotted and shared, ‘Best to investigate your sources first, I just look around and know it’s not him.’

The pair married back in 2014 and have a seven-year-old daughter, Sara, and a two-year-old son, Caio, together.

Casemiro has yet to publicly comment on the alleged affair as he continues to recover from Saturday’s FA Cup final defeat by Manchester City.

In a post on Instagram on Monday June 5, following the showpiece event at Wembley, Casemiro thanked the club’s fans for their support this season, but insisted he expects more from his side in the 2023-24 campaign.