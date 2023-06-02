Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 2, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has urged Kenyans to rise and oppose President William Ruto’s Finance Bill 2023.

Finance Bill 2023 is a government-sponsored bill that has proposed a raft of new taxes to be imposed on Kenyans in the financial year 2023/2024.

Speaking in Nairobi when he met Azimio grassroots leaders, Raila said there was no need to increase taxes to fund government projects.

While rubbishing the proposed finance bill, the ODM leader said he had the experience of running the government.

He said he knows how to run the government because he was a prime minister when the late former President Mwai Kibaki transformed the economy.

“I want to tell Ruto I know how to run the government. I was the Prime Minister with Kibaki and we know how to run the economy,” Raila

Raila Odinga further narrated how together with Kibaki, took over the government when the economy was in the doldrums worse following decades of Moi mismanagement but managed to revive it without imposing more taxes on Kenyans.

“When we got into government, the economy had deteriorated but we managed to bring free primary education without overtaxing Kenyans,” Baba said.

