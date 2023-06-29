Thursday June 29, 2023 – Journalist and social activist, Charles Ogbu has said that he doesn’t believe that God will send people to hell merely for having sex.

“Say what you may but I honestly don’t believe that God will put anyone in hell (if it exists) merely for having sex.”

“Ochoziri ka conji tagbuo mmadu biko?”

“Doesn’t make sense to me at all,” he wrote on his Facebook page.