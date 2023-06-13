Tuesday, June 13, 2023 – Controversial fake Pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism may find himself in Kamiti Prison.

This is after he confessed to his crimes, saying he has been a bad boy.

According to Ng’ang’a, he has been a thug and has raped many women. Besides, he smoked bhang.

“I have smoked bhang, I have raped women, I have carried guns, and then you want to come here and put limits on what I should do when you haven’t even carried a knife,” Ng’ang’a angrily said.

Ng’ang’a was reacting to his fellow pastors who accused him of selling ‘holy water’ to his unsuspecting followers against the teachings of the Holy Bible and the government.

However, Ng’ang’a defended his actions while recounting his troubled past.

In a fiery outburst that stunned the congregation, Ng’ang’a urged his fellow pastors to show him respect, citing his tough journey from a troubled past.

He lifted the lid on his criminal past and confessed to raping women, smoking bhang, and carrying guns without permits.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.