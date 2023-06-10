Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 10, 2023 – A depressed Kenyan man has set tongues wagging after posting a suicide note on Facebook.

He said he has lost hope in life and claimed he was taking his own life for the sake of his peace and happiness.

He instructed his friend to pick up his body in Meru and find him a resting place.

He appears okay on social media but his mental health is at stake.

Check out his distressing post.

