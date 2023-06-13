Tuesday June 13, 2023 – Former NBA star, Dwyane Wade has spoken out about splitting bills 50/50 with his wife Gabrielle Union.

Last month, the American actress revealed that she and Wade typically split finances 50/50, while also revealing some insecurity when it came to money.

Now, the former basketball superstar has shared more details about split finances between himself and his wife.

Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast, Wade was asked about his wife’s comment and he went on to explain the reason behind the decision.

“I haven’t given no color to this, but it’s thinkpieces going around about me as a man,” Dwyane Wade expressed before Sharpe teased him about it a little.

“Let’s talk about it. So, the whole 50/50 concept, so I understand what 50/50 means. [It] means that everything in life, you got your half and I got my half. We’ll put this s**t together and try to make 100. That is not how our relationship works, all right? Everybody think 50/50, they think ‘Hey, if he gettin’ a sandwich, you gotta put 50% on that!’

“50/50 in our household is- first of all, let’s say that I have 20 to 50 responsibilities,” Dwyane Wade continued.

“My wife has 20 to 50 responsibilities. When I say that, that means she has a mother, she has her sisters, she has her dad, she has a lot of things that she’s responsible for. You know what she does? She pays one hundred percent of that. You know what I do? I pay one hundred percent of my life. My wife is a working actress, spends time away from the family, we decided together.

I think one time, we was in Miami, I said something about it being my house that I pay for. She said, ‘You will never say something like that to me again when it’s something that we share.’ So my wife was like ‘When we move to L.A., I got half on it.’