Tuesday June 6, 2023 – Social media influencer, Enioluwa, says he never gets to hide his lipgloss and powder whenever he is around his parents because he grew up in love.

Enioluwa via his Twitter handle stated that he enjoys immense love from his parents and that for this reason, nothing negative being said about him online, bothers him.

He also responded to a Twitter user who inquired why he uses lip gloss and other feminine products.

See his posts below