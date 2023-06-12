Monday June 12, 2023 – Big Brother winner, Phyna, has explained why her romantic affair with her love interest in the house, Groovy, couldn’t work after they got out of the house.

Speaking during an interview, Phyna revealed that she genuinely loved Groovy but began detaching herself from him after realizing that he wanted someone else.

The reality show winner further disclosed that she got to know about Groovy’s intentions in the house and also got more information after they left the house.

She also claimed that she got smarter and played Groovy in the house without him and the people watching the show knowing.

