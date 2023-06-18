Saturday June 17, 2023 – Chrissy Teigen has clapped back at a troll after he criticized her “new face” in a recent video.

The troll uploaded a photo of Teigen comparing her to Donatella Versace, Madonna while other comments on the post compared her to Handsome Squidward from the Spongebob Squarepants cartoon, asking, “Why do these celebrities want puffy cheeks?”

Responding while referencing the social media upload’s caption, Teigen asked;

“‘No mean intentions?’”

“But [you’re] saying this could be your face if you do it wrong?”

Teigen, 37, then pointed out that she “gained weight,” the post alleged that her appearance is the result of “the possible consequences … [of] overfill.”

“I gained weight,” the model wrote via Instagram Stories.

After highlighting the criticisms, Teigen sarcastically wrote, “Thanks for this @beautybydrkay.”

Last year, Teigen has also denied getting “constant liposuction” and defended the way she and husband John Legend use their baby carrier.