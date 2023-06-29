Thursday June 29, 2023 – Anita Brown, the American lady claiming to be expecting a child with Davido, says she did not know that the singer’s wife, Chioma, is pregnant.

In a video she shared online, Anita said she doesn’t want Davido.

Some Davido fans had gone to her page to drag her for attempting to break his marriage with Chioma, telling her she is “wicked” to have gone public with her pregnancy at a time on which Chioma is ‘pregnant.’

Reacting to that backlash, Anita said;

‘Stop coming at me, God loves me. I am very Godfearing. I know what happened exactly happened. I don’t want to ruin anybody’s relationship. I didn’t know home girl was even pregnant right now. Baby I don’t want your husband, I wish you well on God. I am not like that.’

She also shared screenshot of a purported phone call from Davido as well as bank transfer evidence.