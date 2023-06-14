Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – Migori County Women Representative Fatuma Mohammed has blasted the Kenya Kwanza government over its plan to introduce the housing levy.

While debating in Parliament on Wednesday, she noted that Kenyans have more serious challenges at the moment, with housing not being one of them.

“Kenyans are not interested in the 1.5 percent housing levy; they want food on their tables. Our children are going hungry; we don’t need houses,” Mohammed said.

“You should be ashamed of yourselves. There’s a golden house waiting for me in heaven; I don’t need one from Kenya Kwanza.”

The Woman Rep said that the government has not fulfilled any of its promises.

“We know your fake promises. Even If we give you 100 percent, those houses will never come,” Mohammed added.

She urged the government to face reality and read the mood of Kenyans, who she said are tired of empty promises.

Members of Parliament on Monday reviewed the housing levy from three percent to 1.5 percent mandatory contribution.

Employees will be required to contribute 1.5 percent of their monthly pay to the programme that seeks to provide affordable houses to Kenyans.

President William Ruto is doing everything possible to see the bill passed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST