Wednesday June 28, 2023 – A divorce-seeking woman, Taibat Abubakar, has told a magistrates’ court that she can’t explain how she got pregnant without having sexual intercourse with her husband, Abubakar Salihu.

“He said I should marry him but I said no because I don’t love him. But he insisted and said whether I liked it or not I didn’t have a choice over his proposal,” she said.

“Then suddenly he called me one day saying that I am pregnant for him and that I must not abort it. Though surprised, I didn’t take it seriously until I didn’t see my period at the end of the month without having sex with him.”

He paid my dowry and I have had a child for him, but I don’t love him anymore.”

Taibat, who prayed the court to dissolve the marriage, demanded 10,000 monthly for the feeding of the child and also urged the court to order the estranged hubby to pay the child’s school fees.

Salihu denied the submissions of Taibat, saying that she initially refused his advances, but that they later got along.

“We consciously had physical sex and not in a dream or in the spiritual realm as she has said,” he said.

The Magistrate, Ajibade Lawal, told the couple to maintain status quo until the next adjourned date of July 25, 2023.