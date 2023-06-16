Friday, June 16, 2023 – Kenyans are now a worried lot after President William Ruto declared that he doesn’t care if he is elected for a second term in 2027.

Speaking at the Kenya Urban Forum 2023 in Naivasha, Nakuru County, Ruto disclosed that he does not care about his second term because the first term has not taken off.

According to him, there will be no successful second term if the first term fails to address the needs of Kenyans.

“Many people tell me I should think about my second term. My second term will be meaningless if my first term achieves nothing. I am not here so that I can have a second term, I am here because I want to make a difference,” Ruto said.

The head of state said he is currently prioritizing delivering to Kenyans by creating jobs and addressing the cost of living.

“Kenyans have given me an opportunity to make sure we remove slums, create jobs and improve our manufacturing. I am focused on that, the second term will sort itself out,” he said.

Kenyans have lost hope in Ruto after failing to fulfill his campaign pledges of lowering the cost of living and have vowed to vote him out in 2027.

Through his high affinity for taxes, Ruto has increased the prices of basic commodities, making the lives of Kenyans unbearable.

The Kenyan DAILY POST