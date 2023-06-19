Monday June 19, 2023 – A US university professor accused of performing s3x acts with his pet dog has given reasons why he engaged in bestiality.

Themis Matsoukas, 64, was allegedly caught on CCTV, during the lewd act with his border collie dog in Rothrock State forest, Pennsylvania, USA.

Matsoukas is a professor of chemical engineering and has been at Penn State University since 1991. He has written a number of books and won distinguished teaching awards.

The video of the act, filmed earlier this year, is said to show the Pennsylvania State University professor near some toilets, naked from the waist down apart from socks and shoes.

After seeing the footage, The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources launched an investigation and, according to a criminal complaint, identified Matsoukas through personal items and his dog.

According to a report by Fox43, the distraught academician admitted to investigators he did it to ‘blow off steam’.

He was charged on Tuesday, 13 June with open lewdness, indecent exposure, sexual intercourse with an animal, and summary charges of cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct.

Investigators allegedly caught him in the act in May, after using various items seen in the footage, including his collie, a North Face backpack, ski mask and an electronic tablet to identify the teacher.

According to documents of his charges, when officials executed warrants to search his home, Matsoukas became ‘visibly nervous’.

He initially denied any knowledge of the sexual acts, it said, but panicked when officers told him they believed he knew why they were there.

Officers say he began repeatedly saying: ‘I’m done, I’m dead’. He then begged officers to shoot him, telling them ‘I need to die’, the documents state.

When asked about the motive behind the acts, he replied: ‘I do it to blow off steam’.

The documents state his lewd habits date back to at least 2014.

He also allegedly recorded himself while carrying out the acts using an electronic tablet, fox43.com reported.

The case investigation continues.