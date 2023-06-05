Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday June 5, 2023 – Businesswoman and mother of singer, Davido’s first child, Imade, has said that she cannot wait to change Imade’s last name.

Sophia disclosed this during a chat with some of her fans on Snapchat this evening.

She further stated that she has been playing the role of mom and dad to Imade.

When asked to write with caution as her comments might be misinterpreted, Sophia said ‘our elders say the truth is bitter. I haven’t even started’