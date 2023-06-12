Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 12, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s life could be in real danger.

This is after he exposed the cartels responsible for the death of his brother Nderitu Gachagua.

During an interview, Gachagua revealed that the powerful coffee cartels killed his brother and begged President William Ruto to triple his security because he could be the next target after exposing them.

According to Gachagua, his brother Nderitu Gachagua, who passed away on February 24, 2017, was poisoned by the dreaded coffee cartels.

“The Head of State assigned me the task of leading these people because I have more resources, including security since these are not good people.”

“This war cannot be won by governors, this can only be won by DP and the President because these cartels can even kill you,” the DP stated.

While the governors were sidelined from the war against cartels, Gachagua revealed he was working closely with select cabinet secretaries.

They included Moses Kuria (Trade), Mithika Linturi (Agriculture), and Simon Chelugui (Co-operatives).

To emphasise how the cartels were powerful, Gachagua revealed that the security of Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire had been enhanced.

Gachagua, while alleging the cause of his brother’s death, stated, “Our family believes and we know the late Nderitu Gachagua was poisoned by those people.”

After the alleged poisoning, Gachagua indicated that his brother, who was a very healthy person, started becoming sickly.

Nderitu, who served as Nyeri Governor at the time, passed on at Royal Marsden Hospital in London while undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

