Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei has vowed to betray Kenyans, especially those who voted for her, concerning the controversial Finance Bill.

This is after she vowed to vote for the bill which Kenyans have rejected in totality just to impress President William Ruto.

During an interview, Shollei defended the tax proposals in the contentious Finance Bill 2023, saying the bill was geared towards creating jobs for many unemployed youths.

According to her, she will vote for the bill since it is hustler driven as it aims at promoting the local manufacturing sector.

“It’s about job creation, so no hustler is being taxed. We are taxing imports to create jobs or else we are employing children from China or other countries instead of employing our own. It’s a hustler-driven tax which is not being borne by hustlers,” Shollei said.

The National Assembly deputy speaker pointed out that the bill seeks to increase taxes on certain imported products as a way of encouraging local production and eventually curbing unemployment.

“The duty that has been increased is on certain products; imported steel, cement, fertilizer products, imported paint, and imported furniture so that we can now be able to increase local manufacturing,” she stated.

Shollei asked Kenyans not to listen to leaders spreading propaganda about the content of the bill, but should instead scrutinize the proposals themselves.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.