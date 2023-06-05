Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 5, 2023 – President William Ruto has warned MPs, especially those in the Opposition, of dire consequences if they dare sabotage his Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking Sunday during a church service in Leshuta, Narok County, Ruto termed the public contention around the Finance Bill, 2023, as pretentious.

According to Ruto, Azimio leaders opposing the bill are doing so just because they are in the Opposition.

“Stop all the politicking around the housing levy. Even those in the opposition love the housing plan and if Azimio was in power, they would be saying what I am saying,” he said.

In Ruto’s view, every leader agrees that the housing levy proposed in the Finance Bill, 2023, is good for the country.

“We need to pass this bill so Kenya can develop. There are some suggestions that MPs should disclose how they voted when the bill is tabled in parliament, but personally, I am waiting to see any MP who will shut down that bill,” Ruto stated.

“Those telling us to hold back on the Housing levy need to be told Ngojea ngojea huumiza matumbo,” he added.

The 2023/2024 budget is set to be tabled before Parliament on June 15.

But while the Azimio coalition has signaled to resume anti-government protests if the controversial bill 2023 is not reviewed, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asserted that the bill will pass in parliament as it is.

