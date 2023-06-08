Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 8, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been dealt a severe blow after outspoken youth leader Calvin Gaucho hinted that he may soon join President William Ruto’s side.

During an interview, Gaucho, who is one of the most dependable mobilisers in Azimio and a personal friend to former President Uhuru Kenyatta, revealed that he was ready to meet Ruto to discuss the welfare of youth from poor backgrounds.

This comes even as he was in the forefront in protesting against Ruto’s government over the cost of living and electoral injustices.

Gaucho also denied claims that he was a member of Azimio despite actively taking part in demonstrations and protests organized by its leader Raila Odinga.

He also distanced himself from Kenya Kwanza Coalition, insisting that he was the leader of the vulnerable people and the youth.

According to the vocal youth, he worked with the Raila-led coalition because he believed that the two shared the same vision for the people of Kenya but never joined the coalition formally.

“When he (President Ruto) calls me, I will meet him because the Azimio leader is Raila Odinga. I am just the ghetto president and I represent the people living in the slums. I am neither in Kenya Kwanza nor Azimio,” he stated.

Gaucho added that Ruto had to meet certain conditions before he accepted a meeting with him after learning first-hand from leaders who ruined their professional lives by warming up to politicians.

He insisted that the meeting had to be made public to avoid any controversies and demanded a promise from the Head of State that he will not be used as a political stunt.

“As long as he does not use the meeting for publicity like he has done with other politicians in the past, I will have no problem.”

“If he calls me, it should be something very open to the public because the people he surrounds himself with are very controversial,” he explained.

The youth leader noted that he had harboured difficult questions he needed to ask the president concerning the welfare of the youth, including matters of employment and taxation.

However, he would only be able to do so if the president gave him room to criticise his decisions and not lure him to support the government.

