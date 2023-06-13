Tuesday, June 13, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has thrown in the towel concerning his long-running tiff with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during an interview, Gachagua indicated that he was now ready for a handshake with Uhuru, saying he can’t fight the former President anymore.

According to Gachagua, there is no personal animosity towards Uhuru, and he is willing to put aside their differences for the sake of the country.

“I have no problem with Uhuru Kenyatta. I am ready to meet him and talk to him,” Gachagua said.

“I am not interested in fighting with him. I want to work with him to build this country.”

Gachagua has been on Uhuru’s neck ever since he was sworn in. The two fell out after Uhuru endorsed Raila Odinga for president in the 2022 elections.

However, Gachagua said that he is now ready to put the past behind him and work with Uhuru to unite the country.

“I want to tell Kenyans that we are ready to work with Uhuru Kenyatta to unite this country. We want to bring peace and stability to this country,” he stated.

Gachagua’s comments have been welcomed by many Kenyans, who are eager to see an end to the political divisions that have plagued the country in recent years.

It remains to be seen whether Uhuru will accept the olive branch.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.