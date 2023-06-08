Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, June 8, 2023 – Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris yesterday expressed her utter disappointment in Azimio Leader Raila Odinga for snubbing the National Prayer Breakfast.

Speaking shortly before the event started, Passaris noted that Raila has always been the embodiment of peace and reconciliation hence he ought to have been present at the function.

The comment came even as the theme for the 20th National Prayer Breakfast was “Reconciliation”.

“It’s sad that my party leader Raila Odinga won’t be attending today’s prayer breakfast. He is always on the path of reconciliation no matter how much wrong they do to him. Raila always wants the best for this country,” she said.

Azimio leadership made up of Raila Odinga (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Martha Karua (Narc Kenya), Eugene Wamalwa (DAP-K) and George Wajackoyah (Roots Party) turned down the invite to attend this year’s National Prayer Breakfast meeting which was held at Safari Park, saying the event was a mockery of God.

“If past events where we have shared platforms with Kenya Kwanza are to serve as a guide, Azimio is convinced that the National Prayer Breakfast does not offer the environment the country needs for humility before God, honesty with citizens, and respect between leaders.”

“Instead, the event will dishonour God and country with displays of arrogance, superiority battles, false hopes to citizens, and vitriolic posts even mischaracterization and misinterpretation of intentions by well-known Kenya Kwanza leaders. We are therefore declining the invitation to the breakfast.”

Passaris was among the few Azimio leaders who ignored their party leaders’ position to attend the prayer meeting.

Others who attended are Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi, and Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo.

Kakamega Woman Rep Elsie Muhanda was also present at the prayer meeting.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti and Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o were also present.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.