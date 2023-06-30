Friday, 30 June 2023 – Muigai Wa Njoroge’s first wife, Njeri wa Muigai, has candidly expressed her experience being in a polygamous marriage.

Njeri opened up about her polygamous marriage while interacting with fans during a Facebook live session.

Njeri disclosed that she nearly fell into depression when her husband told her that he wanted to marry a second wife.

She would drink excessively to drown her sorrows and cry day and night.

“During that period, I just couldn’t laugh, and it felt like [debilitating] depression. Thankfully, I have overcome that,” she shared.

Njeri admitted that accepting the polygamous arrangement had been a struggle, but she eventually agreed to it for her own peace of mind.

“What you cannot control, you learn to live with it. There is harmony right now [between me and the co-wife]. If you want to stay there. Look for your space and don’t leave. Peace is very important,” she added.

