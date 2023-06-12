Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 12, 2023 – President William Ruto is one of the most clueless presidents Kenya has ever had going by how businesses are closing in Nairobi County, especially around the Central Business District (CBD).

Instead of stimulating the economy, which was recovering from the effects of Covid-19 and the ongoing Russia and Ukraine war, the president has introduced unorthodox economic policies that are hurting small-scale businesses like the ones located in Nairobi’s CBD.

A spot check by The Kenya DAILY POST has shown that thousands of businesses have closed along Moi Avenue, Tom MBoya Street, River Road, Cross Road, Nyamakima and Kamukunji due to the failure of the government to stimulate the economy.

Cecilia Muthoni, who runs an electronics shop along Moi Avenue, has said she has been forced to close her business since the sales are down because many Kenyans have no purchasing power like during the Kibaki and Kenyatta‘s government.

Cecilia, who was almost shedding tears, said her business of 20 years has been brought down by Ruto’s inability to stimulate the economy with macro and micro policies.

She also urged the President to stop his housing idea and instead stimulate the economy by offering tax incentives and loans to small businessmen and women across the country.

